FOWEL to hold press briefing Monday…to tackle social-economic ills

Freedom of Worship and Economic Liberation Movement (FOWEL) is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Monday to tackle political and economic situations in the country.

According to FOWEL’s Secretary General Servant Winston AJ Chikalimba the presser will take place in Zomba from 10:00Am.

“The FOWEL Secretary General will on Monday, 21st November 2022 hold a press conference on challenges that Malawi is facing,” said Chikalimba in a flyer made available to this publication

Among others, FOWEL is expected to tackle the mess surrounding this year’s Affordable Inputs Program (AIP), persistence blackouts, fuel and foreign currency challenges which have engulfed the country.