Primary school teacher wins big in Standard Bank’s promo

Maravi Post’s Lloyd M’bwana drawing the grand winner as Standard Bank officials look on

Lilongwe, November 9, 2022–Dowa-based primary school teacher, Margret Munthali emerged a grand winner of Standard Bank’s Tisanje promotion which aimed at rewarding its customers for positively embracing digital banking channels.

Munthali became the overall winner during the grand draw of the promotion in the process carting home with a whooping K6 million grand prize.

Reacting to the news of her lucky, the unbelief Munthali said that she will use the money to construct a house.

“Aaaah you people are you serious? Is this true? What is the amount again? I will believe this when I have the money in my account. However, I will use the money to build my own house and became my own landlady,” said Munthali.

Speaking in Lilongwe during the grand draw, the bank’s Head of Consumer & High Net Worth Clients Charity Mughogho said that the promotion has contributed a 9 percent growth in digital usage and increased transactional volumes by 12%.

“The promotion has successfully brought more bank customers onto the digital transformation journey through increased access to the bank’s 247 Mobile (*247#), 247 Online (Internet Banking) and 247 Smart App. Our online services are accessible across all device operating systems with a simplified process that our customers have grown accustomed to,” said Mughogho.

Through the promotion, Standard Bank motivated customers to embrace advanced financial technology and encouraging saving culture.

Mughogho (M) addressing the media as Ngulube (L) and Kalomba (R) look on.

“Throughout the world, digital platforms continue to simplify the lives of customers and provide options in how they use banking services. This has also been seen within the three months of the Tisanje promotion, where there has been a remarkable increase in airtime purchase, bank to wallet transactions and internet banking usage,” added Mughogho.

Mughogho said that Tisanje promotion was implemented at a right time when customers are preparing for farming and festive seasons.

“Following the first two draws where customers won more than MK3 million in prizes over three categories we have today completed the draw to jointly reward MK7.1million to our final set of winners. This money comes at the right time as many Malawians are looking to invest for the festive period and for other the start of the farming season,” she said.

As the bank is working towards driving Malawi’s growth, the promotion complimented the core purpose by empowering customers economically.

“As a bank that believes in the validity of our customers’ dreams, we have offered cash prizes which can be used by each winner to support their personal ambitions. This is another small way in which we are driving the growth of Malawi during this challenging economic situation,” added Mughogho.

Standard Bank has assured of a continue interventions to help clients manage their lives better and efficiently through initiatives like the Tisanje promotion.