TNM conducts second Zampira Promotion monthly draw

Times Group’s Llywellenie Mpasa drawing the winners as Jonazi (R) and Chilimba (L) look on

Blantyre, November 8, 2022—TNM Plc, the long-term sponsor of the country’s flagship league, TNM Super League has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the 2022 episode of Zampira promotion which seeks to celebrate the value of supporters to the game.

The sentiments were made by Madalitso Jonazi TNM’s Head of Brands and Communication when the company conducted second draw of Zampira promotion.

Jonazi said the promotion reaffirms TNM’s commitment towards value creation for every football stakeholder.

“As a Malawian company, we understand the potential that football has in the economic development of the country. Through the promotion we are creating value on and off the pitch to include every stakeholder in the improvement of the game,” he said.

The promotion was launched to continuously engage supporters and create buzz in the TNM Super League.

“TNM as a long-term sponsor of the elite league understand the rapid evolving and diversification of football; fans want to be fully immersed into the game than just watching. Through the promotion we take the 12th player, who bring an extra vibe to the game to an advanced experience,” said Jonazi.

He said that the telco will continue playing a significant role to continuously improve the game of football.

“At TNM we believe that every stakeholder plays a significant role to change the game of football.

Therefore, TNM will continue coming up with off-the-pitch initiatives to provide added experience to all the stakeholders including supporters,” he said.

During the draw, Lameck Bentery emerged the winner of K500, 000 monthly prize after he correctly predicted the lone scorer of Blue Eagles vs Mukuru Wanderers Richard Rapson.

Apart from the K500, 000 monthly prize in the Zampira promotion, every week TNM gives out K5000 worth of airtime to 100 lucky supporters while four Daily Question winners are getting K50, 000 each every month. Player of the Month is carting home K100, 000 every month.

This year, Zampira promotion will make two millionaires who at the end will cart home K2 million.

To participate in the draw, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 451, the SMS costs K50. To receive updates subscribers, need to dial *451# and navigate the platform for variety of features such as game predictions, news updates.