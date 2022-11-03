Chakwera projects himself as a lion but he is a mere cat–Nankhumwa

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa says President Lazarus Chakwera projects himself as a ‘lion’ when in actual sense he is a mere ‘cat’ as he continuously fails to match his words and actions.

Nankhumwa, who is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, made the sentiments in Lilongwe during a presser which was aimed at responding to Chakwera’s recent national address.

According to Nankhumwa, the Malawian leader Chakwera failed in his address to address critical issues affecting Malawians.

“Chakwera’s address to the nation was, once again, an empty talk-shop where the President comes guns blazing, projecting the image that he is the lion when he is, in fact, a cat.

As usual, the President missed an opportunity to bring Malawians up to speed on issues that are currently critical to the nation and affecting their daily lives,” said Nankhumwa

He added: “Once again, President Chakwera chose to speak with a forked tongue on issues where he needed to be explicit for Malawians to know what the government they voted for is doing on critical issues involving public resources.”

Nankhumwa then challenged Chakwera to call for an all-inclusive national consultative conference where stakeholders will agree on lasting solutions to the challenges facing Malawians across the country.