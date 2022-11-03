Nocma, AIP saga all pointing to the office of the president. What an office!

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

The mistake that Chakwera did was firing Maweru. He should have taken the same step as he did with Nocma. MCP is safe with Buluma as CEO. You remember when Chinkhukuzeni was asked “who gave instructions to pay K750 million to a butcher”? He responded authorities without mentioning a name. He was in deep fear, he had his job in mind.

Maweru is gone, he doesn’t care. He has told the Parliamentary Committee that instruction to pay the butcher and flout procedures by skipping PPDA came from the Office of the President and Cabinet. Yes, the Office headed by Chakwera. By now, what we have is that the instruction came through the then SPC Zangazanga Chikhosi. Chikhosi instructed SFFRFM and ministry of agriculture to flout the procedures and pay the butcher.

What authority did Chikhosi had? The matter now is becoming more interesting. If I be a prophet I will tell you something is going to happen to this enquiry, an injunction against the inquiry is on its way. MCP at this moment is shaking in fear. Zalodza Ku office ya president. Who sent Chikhosi? I am sure, on flouting procedures, as dumb as Mulamu is but guaranteed he made sure to have verified this instruction with the president. He didn’t?

What I can ask PAC, before injunction is fast track the enquiry. Engage Chikhosi and Lowe the soonest. Let us hear where did Chikhosi get the authority to make such an instruction. My mind tells me SPC does not have authority in those matters but the president. On what pretext did he have the authority. Iyiyi ithera ma penalty. Nocma saga and AIP saga all pointing to the office of the president. What an office!!!!

By the way, who are the board of directors, shareholders of Gas Oil and Oil Company, it looks to be an interesting company.