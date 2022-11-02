Iconic photographer Ras Kansengwa calls for help to fight illness

By Prince Justice Banda

Kansengwa- The iconic photographer

Lilongwe, November 2, Mana: Malawian based iconic photographer, Peter Kansengwa is appealing to the public to financially contribute to a sum of at least K 5 million towards medical treatment to the illness which was badly affecting his legs and his sight since March, 2022.

Since then, the rampant photographer popularly known as Ras Kansengwa has been a subject to a number of dignified hospitals in the country which among others include Nkhoma Mission and Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH)in Lilongwe but his condition still leaves a lot to be desired.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Ras Kansengwa said both the medications and a need for frequent medical checkups proved to be costly for him as the illness is greatly affecting his life and his profession as a photographer.

“Currently, I have been prescribed to a medication which cost at least K 60,000.00 a week and I am supposed to see the doctor frequently for checkups. So the fact that the illness has sternly affected my work, I am unable to finance for my own treatment and that is why I am calling for help,” he disclosed.

Kansengwa emphasized that he would wish if the well-wishers can come forth and support him in time because he fears losing his mobility and sight completely.

“If I completely lose my sight and mobility today, that will mean forcefully ending my career for good and I don’t even think I can be able to survive this life,” he added.

Concerned with Kansengwa’s health status, A group of Lilongwe based certified fitness trainers who are calling themselves Lilongwe Fitness Fanatics, has in partnership with Chibiso Motors have organized a Reggae dancehall aerobics to fundraise K 5 million meant for Kansengwa’s treatment.

The event is expected to take place at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 6 am.

One of the organizers of this fundraising event, Ishmael Makawa said they have decided to do this fundraising to honour Kansengwa’s great work he has put out in the past years as a photo journalist.

“Despite the fact that until his illness, Kansengwa has been one of our players in fitness industry, his great work in photography has earned him a lot of respect and he is such a role model among photo journalists in the country so we wanted to honor the great work he has already accomplished in his career,” he said.

Makawa emphasized that the event wass expected to be sandwiched with a number of activities which among others include reggae dancehall music feast.

“People will be exposed to a new experience on this particular day which apart from reggae music performances by artists such as Haxi Mumba and Carlos Simwaka, there will also be aerobics dance exercise and many other activities,” he added.

Meanwhile people are expected to contribute a minimum of K 2,000 only per head on this particular day.