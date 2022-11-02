Chakwera Asks Malawians to Support War Veterans

By Lisa Kadango Malango

Second Lieutenant Racheal Banda pins a poppy flower on President Chakwera’s Jacket to mark the Inauguration of Poppy week 2022-Pic by Lisa Kadango Malango

Lilongwe, November 2, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera says one-way Malawians can sow seeds of Peace for tomorrow is to ensure that those in our country who wear uniform today and put themselves in a harm’s way are honoured.

Chakwera said this in Lilongwe when he officially inaugurates the Poppy week in remembering the fallen heroes of the First World War who sacrificed and paid to purchase the liberty Malawians are enjoying.

He said the significance attached to poppy week cannot be overemphasized for the outcome of the two wars shaped the world in the order we see today.

‘’Remembrance Day should be constant reminders that human development is only possible in the abundance of global peace’’, said Chakwera.

He said ‘’its time we remember the heavy cost of selfish wars so that we may be forewarned about never taking the peace we enjoy for granted.’’

Chakwera said this is the time Malawians remembers the deep connection to the wars that break out in other parts of the globe hence holding precious brotherhood with all mankind

‘’We live in better and more peaceful times that past generations did, so that we make the most of the stability of our circumstances by building an even better world for our children,’’ said the President.

He bemoaned the loss of one soldier who died when his parachute failed to pen during an operation saying he sacrificed and paid for the National security.

The President donated 2 million towards the Poppy week and urged Malawians and various institutions in engaging in this exercise of reflection by purchasing the poppy to honour the War veterans.

Speaking earlier General Henry Odillo (RTD) who is chairperson for Veterans and Ex-service of Malawi said the War Veterans who fought and are still alive needs more assistance for their welfare.

‘’we appreciate governments effort for assisting us financially to ensure that our veterans are well looked after,’’ Said Odillo.

He further thanked government for coming in and resolving issue of pension arrears for the veterans saying Accountant General will start paying them soon.