Malawi is burning because Chakwera lacks good appointment skills

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

The most clueless cabinet ministers in the history of Malawi

I have watched the interview with SRFFM CEO on the fertilizer purchase, herewith what I picked:

1. Am not at peace that there were interviews, and this man who could hardly express himself in English was picked as CEO. – the CEO was appointed recently by Chakwera.

2. The PS Maweru was picked from retirement by Chakwera and appointed the PS for ministry of agriculture. – the PS was appointed recently by Chakwera

3. There is a third person, not part SRFFM, ministry of agriculture or PPDA making instructions which were duly followed by SRFFM and ministry of agriculture and payment was released without due diligence. Remember, the CEO mentioned he was instructed by “authorities” to pay the UK butcher.

4. The AIP committee consisted of Sam Kawale, Richard Chimwendo, Timothy Mtambo, Robin Lowe among others. This means, they are all party to the mess. I am surprised that the president elevated Sam from this mess committee to become minister and Chimwendo to head the committee. Dude, these people messed up why are you too desperate not to pick fresh talent from elsewhere?

5. SRFFM does not have procurement manager for 2 years. Issues of procurement are handled by Chief Finance Officer. It is all deliberate and designed.

6. Part payment was released to the butcher without following due diligence, implicitly, Sam Kawale, Richard Chimwendo, Timothy Mtambo, Robin Lowe were part of that decision by virtue of being part of the committee.

In short, I am seeing an organized syndicate. Very coordinating and they knew what they were doing. The fact that the president doesn’t want to appoint other able names apart from his known MCP boys, tells how these people want to play their games without interruption.

This country is burning because Chakwera lacks good appointment skills, the CEO of SRFFM is an embarrassment. Sam Kawale, Richard Chimwendo, Timothy Mtambo are all ministers without a record of achievements to show but Chakwera can’t go beyond them to seek talent for the sake of progress.

It is more than what the eye meets. Unfortunately, we do not have ACB otherwise the whole AIP committee was supposed to be interrogated, the CEO, CFO and Khombe as well. These people are here for their pockets.