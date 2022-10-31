What has Chilima achieved as Vice President?

The question to address is “what has he achieved as Vice President”? Well thanks. In the history of Malawi we have had a number of Vice Presidents; the late Malewezi, Cassim Chilumpha, Joyce Banda and Saulos Chilima.

What did Malewezi achieve as Vice President in 10 years? None. What did Cassim Chilumpha achieve in 5 years? None, what did Joyce Banda achieve in 3 years? None, and what has Chilima achieved in 7 years? You expect a different answer because you hate or love Chilima? No. This question can’t be addressed whilst you are drunk in politics of hatred and despises.

To begin with, Vice President is a delegated role. He does what the president wishes him or her to do. That is why Cassim Chilumpha never performed any single role delegated by Bingu, Joyce Banda faced similar scenario, and now SKC was striped off all delegation possibilities. Chakwera can’t delegate him for any role. Now, that idle person you want him to achieve what?

By the way, Malawi under Dr Chakwera has received grants on trust of reforms the country has undertaken this far. Who championed the reforms? Wasn’t it Chilima? Nevertheless, the fact remains, you can’t track any achievements of any vice presidents in Malawi. That role is almost unnecessary under our laws. We were fooled, to think pastors are men of their words, only to learn some are the most crooked who can’t be trusted.