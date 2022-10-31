FDH Bank shines at PRSM, IMM awards

FDH Bank’s Tiyese Kaimila (centre) receives an award from IMM member Gladson Kuyeri (left)

Listed FDH Bank had a good weekend when it won awards en masse at two professional bodies annual lake conferences in Mangochi and Salima.

It started on Friday night when the bank was awarded the Best CSR Programme of the Year Award at the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) annual gala night in Mangochi during the society’s annual lake conference.

On Saturday night, the Bank scooped four awards at the Institute of Marketing Malawi (IMM) gala evening held in Salima during their annual lake conference. The awards included Internal Engagement Initiative of the year, Innovative Idea of the year, Outreach Social Marketing Initiative of the year and Marketing Team of the year.

FDH PR and Marketing Manager Lorraine Chikhula (left) receives the award from Dave Ndege of Reserve Bank of Malawi at the Public Relations Society of Malawi conference in Mangochi Friday night

Speaking in an interview after the awards, FDH Group Financial Holdings Head of Marketing and Communications Levie Nkunika said they were truly honoured to receive the awards which will motivate staff to do more.

“As FDH, we are truly honoured with the awards. It’s always motivating to receive the recognition, a challenge to continue to work hard, to innovate and to unleash creativity for the benefit of our esteemed customers and stakeholders.”

“We would like to extend gratitude to our management and board for the support and leadership relentlessly rendered to the Marketing team. We are also very grateful to the progressive leadership of IMM and PRSM for raising the standards of the marketing and public relations professions,” said Nkunika.

The PRSM conference was held at Club Makolokola Retreat in Mangochi on the same weekend as the IMM conference which was held at Sunbird Livingstonia Waterfront Holiday Resort in Salima.