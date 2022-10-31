Machinga TTC students protest against unpaid allowances

Angry teacher trainees at Machinga Teachers’ Training College have blocked the M3 road protesting against unpaid teaching allowances and pushing their authorities to speedily respond to their inquiry.

According to media reports, authorities owe each student MK120, OOO (One Hundred and Two Thousand Kwacha).

In an interview with Malawi Voice, one of the students who opted for anonymity said they {students} tried in vain to engage college management over the issue hence the mass action.

Both College management and Ministry of Education officials are yet to comment on the development as students have vowed to continue with the protest until their demands are addressed.