MHRC launches investigations into police brutality on Joshua Mbele and other Human Rights Activists

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Joshua Chisa Mbele: Assaulted while in custody at Lilongwe Police Station

The Malawi Human Rights Commission has commenced investigations into the alleged assault and manhandling, by police, of activist Joshua Chisa Mbele and others who are arrested.

The Commission’s Executive Director Habiba Osman says after receiving a report of the alleged incident, the commission visited Mbele and team who are being kept at Namitete Police Station in Lilongwe.

She says the alleged act violates the suspects’ right to dignity and personal liberty, adding the commission expects all relevant authorities to cooperate as the commission pursues the matter further.

Prima facie, the complaint raises violations of the following rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of Malawi: Right to human dignity and personal liberty (Section 19) and Right to a fair and lawful detention (Section 42).

However, the Commission will establish through its investigations what transpired. The Commission expects cooperation from those in authority

MBS celebrates 50 years of existence
