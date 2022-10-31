Ministry of Tourism says culture promotes economic growth

By Solister Mogha

FILE: Ngoni people dancing ingoma

Zomba, October 31, Mana: Deputy Director of Arts in the Ministry of Tourism Culture and Wildlife, MacDonald Maluwaya on Sunday said the revival of various cultural activities could help the country generate revenue which will in turn spur economic growth.

Mulawaya said this during the launch of the revival cultural practices at Mwanje Primary School ground in Malosa Zomba.

He said the country, on top of the beautiful tourism attractions places, has rich and diverse culture that if promoted could enhance the tourism industry.

Maluwaya said: “The parliamentary caucus met and discussed the need for the country to find ways of promoting artistic, cultural and wildlife products. As a ministry, we therefore decided to launch this revival of cultural practices in constituencies and we would therefore like to reach out to all 193 Constituencies.

“As a startup, we are expected to reach out to at least eight Constituencies and later go flat-out,” he said.

The director acknowledged the deterioration of the country’s cultural values due to internal and external factors and hailed the parliamentary caucus for considering the need to revive our cultures.

“This is a humble initiative of engaging communities on the importance of cultural activities. If people can understand the importance of the products of arts, culture and wildlife, it can assist in attracting tourists thereby contributing to revenue generation, ” Maluwaya said.

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa Constituency, Grace Kwelepeta expressed her gratitude saying the initiative would see a revival of Malawi’s beautiful cultures.

Kwelepeta said: “Let it be noted that this initiative will apart from promoting culture also help youths not to indulge themselves in malpractices. Culture is very important and we are supposed to embrace all cultures that are good for the Nation. I urge you chiefs to encourage youths to embrace their cultural activities,” Kwelepeta said.

During the launch, the four best groups received at least K137 000 each while others walked away with K20 000 each.

Kandiyandiya dance by chiefs, Litiwo, beni and manganje were the best groups.