‘IT IS EVERYONE’S RESPONSIBILITY TO SUPPORT EARLY CHILD DEVELOPMENT’ – MINISTER KALIATI

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Hon. Patricia Kaliati on Monday heralded the message of cohesion and togetherness in raising children together in families and ensuring that their development is fostered from their tender ages, so that the country lays a solid foundation to smoothly achieve Malawi Agenda 2063.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022 ECD Advocacy week that took place at Mbombwe F.P. School in T/A Onga’s area in Chiradzulu, Kaliati echoed the week’s theme and encouraged all sectors of the society to take an active leading role in early child development.

Hon. Patricia Kaliati poses with kids in Chiradzulu during launch of 2022 ECD Advocacy Week

“Early Child Development is crucial in ensuring that children attain all essential growth and development before they take on advanced responsibilities such as higher education and marriages,” said the Guest of Honor at the 2022 Early Child Development Week of Advocacy. “Every community needs an ECD centre so that we discover at an early stage any growth and development challenges and be able to address them accordingly.”

One of the highlights of the day was when the Minister recognized Grace Mazinga, one of the Miss Malawi 2022 contestants, for her active role in ECD awareness and advocacy, branding her as an ‘ambassador of ECD’.

Hon. Patricia Kaliati – Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare poses with Grace Mazinga, one of Miss Malawi 2022 contestants and an ECD ambassador and educationist

Later we caught up with 21 year old Grace Mazinga to hear more of what she had to say on ECD advocacy. She believes that ECD is the foundation for the future of Malawi because it ensures that every child reaches their full potential later on in life.

“Let us come together as Malawians, in our groups, communities, churches and neighborhoods, and ensure that our children meet their full development potential. They are our future breadwinners and leaders. You don’t want a child that has not fully developed cognitively, socially or emotionally to take care of your affairs in the future. I assure you it will be chaos,” emphasized Grace.

Grace Mazinga poses with Dr Mohammad Shahid Hanif – ECD Specialist at UNICEF Malawi

The advocacy week runs under the theme: “ECD, the Role of Everyone Including the Private Sector”.