FD Communications rescues special needs students at Nguludi

Leading advertising company FD Communications Ltd has donated K1 million to Montfort Resource Centre for the Blind in Chiradzulu in response to the institution’s dire lack of food and learning materials.

Presenting the donation, FD’s Administration Manager Zalamu Sichinga said the company was moved by the plight of students at the institution following an appeal from the Montfort IV Alumni association.

“At FD we appreciate the role of Montfort in offering inclusive education to students with special needs. We feel proud to note that through this gesture we are supporting government’s efforts to fully implement the NSNEPG that is regulating provision of education to learners with special needs,” she said.

The National Special Needs Education Policy Guidelines (NSNEPG) promotes equity and inclusive education for all, including people with disabilities.

Dalitso Gumbayera Vice Chairperson for Alumni VI Montfort expressed gratitude to FD Communications for partnering with the grouping in helping students with special needs.



“We knocked on so many doors for help but FD Communications were quick to respond. While today is just a symbolic presentation, FD’s support dates back to the previous school calendar,” said Gumbayera.

Receiving the donation, Clement Kaleso head teacher for Montfort Resource Centre for the Blind thanked FD Communications for coming to alleviate the challenges.

“Our institution receives a grant from the government which is inadequate. We were on the verge of postponing opening of this term due to unavailability of resources but the support from FD inspired us to carry on,” said Kaleso.

While bemoaning lack of equipment as a major challenge deterring promotion of inclusive education, Kaleso said the country has a potential to improve the situation and change the narrative for the plight of students with special need.

For his part head boy of the school, Timothy Kachuma sees the donation as a catalyst of improved education among the students with special needs.

“We appreciate this assistance which will go a long way to motivate us to do more. We will not worry about food hence concentration will go towards learning and studying,” said Kachuma.

Montfort Resource Centre for the Blind caters for over 900 students who have different mental, physical and visual challenges, and include 52 boarders.