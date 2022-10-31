spot_img
Monday, October 31, 2022
NCIC rolls out automated registration system  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Mayamiko Phiri, Contributor

National Construction Industry Council of Malawi (NCIC) has developed the automated system for registration process.

NCIC Chief Executive Officer Engineer Gerald Khonje disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting in Blantyre on Monday.

Khonje further said that the development will enable new applicants, contractor and various stakeholders to access information, at comfort of their offices or wherever they might be.

Engineer Khonje also stated that the system will solve a number of challenges as it will speed up process of registration for new applicants.

“We are in information technology era whereby everyone wants fast and quick solutions,” said Khonje.

The system will also reduce some costs as traveling cost, bank processing fee and Lawyers paper of attorney fees will be eliminated.

NCIC was established by an act of parliament in 1996 with mandate to regulate, develop and promote the construction industry Malawi.

