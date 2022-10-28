Mutharika never run away from his own people

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

On that day, Mutharika was supposed to return to Lilongwe after finishing his tasks in Blantyre. The very day, Lilongwe was on heat with MCP and HRDC led demonstrations where a lot of innocent people’s properties were lost. Mutharika, set off for Lilongwe but in respect of people’s rights, he had to use another route to state house.

Countless times, demonstrations that happened in Lilongwe, Mutharika stayed put at state house. Never at a point did he run away from his own people. Actually, he was ready to meet the organizers at any point in time.

Truth be told, the way Mutharika tolerated the demonstrations puts him far beyond any other leader in Malawi, he is the best democratic leader ever. He was able to manage his self esteem, showed us that he is not a coward, and at the same time, let the people taste democracy to the tolerated levels.

Receive your flowers APM whilst you are alive on that.