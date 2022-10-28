12 MISS MALAWI CONTESTANTS TO GRACE BEAUTIFUL AFRICA FASHION SHOW AND AWARDS

By Harold Kapindu
As the journey to Miss Malawi 2022 continues, the Miss Malawi Top 12 will grace the Beautiful Africa Fashion Show and Awards on Saturday, 29 October at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.
Both Miss Malawi and Beautiful Africa Fashion Show and Awards show organizers have confirmed the development.
“The Miss Malawi top 12 contestants will indeed be in attendance to spice up the show and give an opportunity to the audience to meet and greet the next Malawi beauty queen,” said one of the Beautiful Africa Fashion Show and Awards organizers, Chris Kunda.
Meanwhile, voting for the Awards is still open. To vote, follow the link below;
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amaryllis.hotels
Download and Install the App, go to Events and choose Beautiful Africa and then choose category you want to vote for.
Below are some of the nominees and categories;
Best Fashion Photographer of the year
Ronald C. Zeleza – Malawi
Levy Poul Musa – Zambia
Ken Banda – Malawi
Khulani Faniso – South Africa
Jerome Mpesi – Malawi
The best African Fashion Journalist of the year Category
Horold Kapindu – Malawi
Sam Anokam – Nigeria
Christopher Sowah – Ghana
Malyo C. Njedengwa – Tanzania
Lewis Nyamakosi – Zimbabwe
The best Model of the year Category
Joy Ubeku – Nigeria
KudaKwashe – Zimbabwe
Becky Thindwa – Malawi
Chady Black – Tanzania
Richard Ozwail Chikankhen – Malawi
Emmanuel John – Zimbabwe
Maggie Chanda – Zambia
Devine Daka – Malawi
Kelly Danhere – Zimbabwe
Future Nyoni – Zimbabwe
Best Make up artist of the year Category
Mansa @ Flawless Faces – Ghana
Aux Beauty Cable – Malawi
Kotoko – Zimbabwe
The best Africa Designer in Men’s wear Category
Zambia – Blink African Designs
Ghana – Hall of Peters
Ghana – Rockwearh
Zambia – Madida Clothing
The best African designer in women’s wear
Ghana – Khadzi Coulture
Zambia – JC Designs
Malawi – Jeni’s Coulture
Ghana – De She Collections
Zambia – Day Designs
Tanzania – Kasikana
Tanzania – Mima’s Wardrope
the best Fashion Brand of the year Category
Here are the nominees:
Khad’s Coulture – Ghana
The best African Modest wear designer of the year Category
Here are the Nominees:
Pichichi – Tanzania