12 MISS MALAWI CONTESTANTS TO GRACE BEAUTIFUL AFRICA FASHION SHOW AND AWARDS

By Harold Kapindu

One of the top 12 contestants

As the journey to Miss Malawi 2022 continues, the Miss Malawi Top 12 will grace the Beautiful Africa Fashion Show and Awards on Saturday, 29 October at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

Both Miss Malawi and Beautiful Africa Fashion Show and Awards show organizers have confirmed the development.

“The Miss Malawi top 12 contestants will indeed be in attendance to spice up the show and give an opportunity to the audience to meet and greet the next Malawi beauty queen,” said one of the Beautiful Africa Fashion Show and Awards organizers, Chris Kunda.

Meanwhile, voting for the Awards is still open. To vote, follow the link below;

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amaryllis.hotels

Download and Install the App, go to Events and choose Beautiful Africa and then choose category you want to vote for.

Below are some of the nominees and categories;

Best Fashion Photographer of the year

Ronald C. Zeleza – Malawi

Levy Poul Musa – Zambia

Ken Banda – Malawi

Khulani Faniso – South Africa

Jerome Mpesi – Malawi

The best African Fashion Journalist of the year Category

Horold Kapindu – Malawi

Sam Anokam – Nigeria

Christopher Sowah – Ghana

Malyo C. Njedengwa – Tanzania

Lewis Nyamakosi – Zimbabwe

The best Model of the year Category

Joy Ubeku – Nigeria

KudaKwashe – Zimbabwe

Becky Thindwa – Malawi

Chady Black – Tanzania

Richard Ozwail Chikankhen – Malawi

Emmanuel John – Zimbabwe

Maggie Chanda – Zambia

Devine Daka – Malawi

Kelly Danhere – Zimbabwe

Future Nyoni – Zimbabwe

Best Make up artist of the year Category

Mansa @ Flawless Faces – Ghana

Aux Beauty Cable – Malawi

Kotoko – Zimbabwe

The best Africa Designer in Men’s wear Category

Zambia – Blink African Designs

Ghana – Hall of Peters

Ghana – Rockwearh

Zambia – Madida Clothing

The best African designer in women’s wear

Ghana – Khadzi Coulture

Zambia – JC Designs

Malawi – Jeni’s Coulture

Ghana – De She Collections

Zambia – Day Designs

Tanzania – Kasikana

Tanzania – Mima’s Wardrope

the best Fashion Brand of the year Category

Here are the nominees:

Khad’s Coulture – Ghana



The best African Modest wear designer of the year Category

Here are the Nominees:

Pichichi – Tanzania