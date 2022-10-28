POLICE STATE: Malawi Cops block demos, arrests ring leaders

Mbele with Palani before being arrested

Police in Lilongwe have arrested protesters who decided to demonstrate against the cost of living, continued high level corruption, nepotism among others.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya has confirmed the arrest of lead organisers Joshua Chisa Mbele, Levi Luwembe and 31 others for allegedly inciting violence during demonstrations and unlawful assembly.

Kalaya says the suspects will appear in court on Monday.

Chisa Mbele and others led demonstrations in the morning in Lilongwe but the group refused to deliver its petition at Lilongwe District Council, demanding that District Commissioner Lawford Palani receive the petition at State house, since President Lazarus Chakwera is not in Lilongwe.

Thereafter, the police swarmed on them.

It has been two days of protests in Malawi following the several high profile cases of corruption involving president Chakwera orbit and his party lieutenants.

Two days ago, Chakwera dripped his two ministers following the AIP fertilizer scam where it was discovered that the Ministers and other notable faces connived with “consultants” in UK to derive Malawians billions of kwachas.