Malawi Police sent Area 30 S** predator Stan Kaliza to forced retirement

Malawi Police Commissioner responsible for human resources, management, and development, Stan Kaliza has been sent on forced retirement, Zodiak Online has established.

Director of Operations at the Police Service Commission, Brian Ng’oma has confirmed, Kaliza was found guilty on nine charges, but he was tight-lipped to disclose.

Kaliza was accused of sexually exploiting 45 female police officers during his service before a Malawi Police Service Commission found him guilty.

Meanwhile, Chairperson for the women’s wing in the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Beatrice Mateyo has expressed dismay with the verdict, “we expected a stiffer punishment to be attached to the offense, this gives Kaliza, an opportunity to receive his terminal benefits”.