Malawi’s Leader of Opposition Nankhumwa demands immediate release of Activist Chisa Mbele and friends

NANKHUMWA-The action by the government is unacceptable and undemocratic

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa has demanded the immediate release of social and human rights activist Mr. Joshua Chisa Mbele and about 40 other citizens for participating in anti-government demonstrations in Lilongwe.

In a brief statement, Nankhumwa said he has learnt with deep shock news that the government of President Lazarus Chakwera has arrested the activists for exercising their constitutional rights.

“The action by the government is unacceptable, undemocratic, and a futile attempt to suppress the freedoms of speech and assembly as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

“As Leader of the Opposition in Malawi, I feel duty-bound to demand the immediate and unconditional release from police detention of Mr. Joshua Chisa Mbele and the other 40 people, whose only sin has been to expose the ills of the Tonse Alliance government, ” said Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the South.

Nankhumwa has also reminded President Chakwera and his government that Malawians fought fearlessly against state oppression between 1993 and 1994, the fight that ushered in a democratic and multiparty system of government and that Malawians will be allowed to go back to the “dark and heinous days of darkness.”

This late afternoon, Police in Lilongwe under the direction of MCP cadres arrested Mbele and friends who were demonstrating against the cost of living, continued high level corruption, nepotism among others.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya said Mbele, Levi Luwembe and 31 others have been netted for allegedly inciting violence during demonstrations.

Kalaya says the suspects will appear in court on Monday.

Chisa Mbele and others led demonstrations in the morning in Lilongwe but the group refused to deliver its petition at Lilongwe District Council, demanding that District Commissioner Lawford Palani receive the petition at State house, since President Lazarus Chakwera is not in Lilongwe.

It has been two days of protests in Malawi following the several high profile cases of corruption involving president Chakwera orbit and his party lieutenants.

Two days ago, Chakwera dropped his two ministers after his Ministers and his party zealots were caught in AIP scam after conniving with “consultants” in UK to deprived Malawians billions of kwachas.