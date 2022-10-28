ACB Arrests Energy Director Cassius Chiwambo, Principal Mining Engineer Gibson Bright Nyirenda

By Nation Online

CHIWAMBO-Netted

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Cassius Chiwambo, the Director of Energy in the Department of Energy, and Gibson Bright Nyirenda, the Principal Mining Engineer at the Ministry of Mines and Natural Resources on allegation of corruption.

In a statement released today, the bureau says it received a complaint against the two in 2020.

“On 17th December 2020, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received a complaint alleging that owner of Ilomba Granite Mining Company in Chitipa corruptly paid $300,000 to some Government officials in order to have his mining license renewed.

Investigations established that the Ministry officials demanded $15,000,000.00 and received $5000 plus K500,000.00 cash to facilitate renewal of the Mining license.

It was established that the money was shared by Cassius Chiwambo and Gibson Nyirenda who facilitated the renewal process” reads the statement signed by the Bureau’s Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala.

The statement further indicates that the two will be taken to court once the Bureau has interviewed them.