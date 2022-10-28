spot_img
13.2 C
New York
Friday, October 28, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

ACB Arrests Energy Director Cassius Chiwambo, Principal Mining Engineer Gibson Bright Nyirenda

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Nation Online

CHIWAMBO-Netted

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Cassius Chiwambo, the Director of Energy in the Department of Energy, and Gibson Bright Nyirenda, the Principal Mining Engineer at the Ministry of Mines and Natural Resources on allegation of corruption.

In a statement released today, the bureau says it received a complaint against the two in 2020.

“On 17th December 2020, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received a complaint alleging that owner of Ilomba Granite Mining Company in Chitipa corruptly paid $300,000 to some Government officials in order to have his mining license renewed.

Investigations established that the Ministry officials demanded $15,000,000.00 and received $5000 plus K500,000.00 cash to facilitate renewal of the Mining license.

It was established that the money was shared by Cassius Chiwambo and Gibson Nyirenda who facilitated the renewal process” reads the statement signed by the Bureau’s Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala.

The statement further indicates that the two will be taken to court once the Bureau has interviewed them.

Previous article
Malawi’s Leader of Opposition Nankhumwa demands immediate release of Activist Chisa Mbele and friends
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc