Soche for Jesus Crusade to Transform Malawians- USA Evangelist Uche

United States of America (USA) based Evangelist Uche Christian says the ‘Soche for Jesus’ crusade which will start today and end tomorrow on Sunday will be unique as people will see the power of God moving.

The two-day long crusade, which has been organized by Rev. Dr Clement Nkhoma of Power House International Ministry, is being held at Blantyre Teachers Training College (BTTC) ground in Blantyre.

Speaking on Friday upon his arrival at Chileka Airport in Blantyre, Evangelist Uche of Onyx Evangelistic Association, said people should expect to witness the power of God changing lives at the crusade.

On his part, Rev Nkhoma said he has invited Evangelist Uche to inspire Malawians through prayers to have a positive mindset amidst several economic challenges they are facing.