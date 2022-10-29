spot_img
7 C
New York
Saturday, October 29, 2022
spot_img
HomeNational
National

Soche for Jesus Crusade to Transform Malawians- USA Evangelist Uche

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

United States of America (USA) based Evangelist Uche Christian says the ‘Soche for Jesus’ crusade which will start today and end tomorrow on Sunday will be unique as people will see the power of God moving.

The two-day long crusade, which has been organized by Rev. Dr Clement Nkhoma of Power House International Ministry, is being held at Blantyre Teachers Training College (BTTC) ground in Blantyre.

Speaking on Friday upon his arrival at Chileka Airport in Blantyre, Evangelist Uche of Onyx Evangelistic Association, said people should expect to witness the power of God changing lives at the crusade.

On his part, Rev Nkhoma said he has invited Evangelist Uche to inspire Malawians through prayers to have a positive mindset amidst several economic challenges they are facing.

Previous article
ACB Arrests Energy Director Cassius Chiwambo, Principal Mining Engineer Gibson Bright Nyirenda
Next article
LESSON FROM THE MOVIE ‘STEP UP REVOLUTION’: Time to rebrand the wheels of protests
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc