DENEYE Urges Youth to Uproot Corruption

Machinga based youth Organisation, Development Network for Youth Empowerment (DENEYE), has urged the youth in the country to take a leading role in the fight against corruption which has been described as a ‘cancer’.

DENEYE’s Executive Director, Shalid Ishmael made the call recently after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) drilled DENEYE staff members and other concerned stakeholders on the fight against corruption.

Ishmael said youth, who constitute more than half of the country’s population, have a major role to play in the fight against corruption.

“Let me call upon the young people to rise up and take a leading role in fighting corruption,” said Ishmael while commending ACB for organizing the capacity building workshop which took place at Chikweo Teachers Development Centre in Machinga.

On his part, ACB’s Principal Public Education Officer for Eastern region, Andrew Usi, hailed DENEYE for its programs and interventions hence the choice to work with the organization.

ACB conducted the capacity building workshop as part of the on-going nationwide anti-corruption campaign.