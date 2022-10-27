CHANCO ON FIRE: No more classes

CHANCO Students blocking roads

Chancellor College students have unanimously resolved that there will be no classes from tomorrow Friday until their academic calendar changes.

The students met in general assembly on Thursday evening.

Students went rioting immediately after their general assembly. They set fire and heaped stones on all roads entering the college.

The students demonstrations will resume at 6 o’clock in the morning and they won’t stop until their academic calendar changes.

Emergency Assembly Resolutions

The students are protesting a calendar that keeps them at home up to 5 or 6 months every time they are moving from semester to another. This calendar is costly to both students and parents because it takes 7 years to complete a 4 year degree.

In their resolutions circulating on social media, the students have described the academic calendar as “retrogressive, outrageous, repugnant and unreasonable.”

This infamous decision was made by administration of Samson Sajidu as Vice Chancellor and Sunduzwayo Madise as Deputy Vice Chancellor.