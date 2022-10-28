BUMPY ROAD TO 2022 MISS MALAWI FINALE: public online voting protested

Anger, frustration and disappointment have characterized the road to 2022 Miss Malawi grand finale as some members of the public have stormed the social media showering all sorts of ‘insults’ to the organisers for this year’s event, Alpha Arts over online voting.

The development follows a recent move by the organisers to engage the public online to vote for one contestant to be part of the 10 ‘beauty queens’ selected for boot-camp at Kambiri Beach Resort in Salima from 27th of November.

Out of the remaining contestants, our team will be picking 10 that will be part of the bootcamp at Kambiri Beach resort in Salima from the 27th of November. Before then, the public has a chance to pick one more contestant that will automatically make it into the final top 10 for the main show. Voting will be open for 24hrs starting today at 13:30.

The online voting on Monday which lasted for 24 hours saw Hilda Macheso emerging the winner after scoping 2882 votes;

winning herself a ticket to join top 10 Miss Malawi 2022 finalists.

However, the online voting system did not please some members of the general public who described it a ‘spam’ saying organisers would have opted for judges not the public adding ‘beauty goes beyond HD photos and color of the skin’.

“I see her being voted of her skin color and because she was labelled as underdog. This voting system is a scam, next time pick people because they are fit,” reads one of the comments of Miss Malawi’s facebook page.

Another keen follower of Miss Malawi event, Tritas Kanashe posted: “Nkazakhala oyendetsa izi kapena award iliyonse I will never allow zomavotazi. Kodi Ma Judge Pawokha sangaone kuti oyenera ndi uyu?”

As not enough another facebook user, Zee Ziyenda commented: “I think people are mistaking this beauty thing, it’s not about the face or color no…beauty is a lot of things; character, presentation, education…”