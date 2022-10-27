TSEKETSEKE MOMENTS: Mzuni Student Wins MK 5 Million in Illovo Everyday Chef Promo

Esther Maziya receiving the number 1 trophy from Illovo Managing Director Lekani Katandula

Mzuzu University student Esther Maziya has become a millionaire after winning MK 5 Million grand prize in the 2022 Illovo Everyday Chef Promotion.

The 18-year old lady Maziya scored 104 points out of 150 points to win the grand prize after beating other seven contestants at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on Wednesday.

In an interview Maziya said: “Iam so happy, I did not expect to win the grand prize… I will use the money to support my family”

On his part,Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc Managing Director Lekani Katandula expressed his satisfaction on how the promotion progressed from the word go to the finals.

“This campaign has assisted us in ensuring that we maximize our consumer interactions and engagements.

I am pleased to say that this has proved successful, evidenced by the geographical profiles of the participants, winners, and finalists, both from last year’s and this year’s promotion,” said Katandula

In the competition, Pachalo Tembo went home with MK 2 Million after finishing second while Hope Mezuwa came third pocketing MK 1 Million Kwacha.

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc supplies more than 60% of its total sugar sales into the domestic consumer and industrial markets, and a portion of the balance exported regionally within the sub-continent.