CHAKWERA TELLS MALAWIANS TO BE PATIENT… Admits failing Malawians

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has publicly admitted that under his leadership, Malawians are suffering.
He made the remarks on Friday at Mzuzu Shoprite Roundabout when he briefly addressed people on his arrival in the city.
Addressing people who gathered at the venue, President Chakwera swallowed his pride by admitting under his watch Malawians are going through tough times due to high cost of living among others. He then called upon Malawians to be patient.
“I am aware that economically things are tough, I want to assure you that we are doing everything possible to find solutions in the soonest possible time.
“I must encourage you to be patient with government, it may seem as if we are not doing anything, but we are solving the challenges one at a time,” said Chakwera, who promised a safe haven during his campaign.
On his remarks, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Chairman for North, Joseph Chavula said people are patiently waiting to see government take action to resolve their challenges
Patience till when? Is he not in the forefront squandering our finances with impunity and without considering the priorities the country has? He continues running government like it is a personal estate, even if personal businesses were run carelessly like that the company would sooner or later get bankrupt. If him as a leader lacks fiscal discipline how is it possible to plead with the locals for the same as if they are involved in the financial management? The best he could do is to admit openly that when he decided to run for that office he underrated its magnitude and importance, and the only best thing he could do is to give up in order to save lives and indeed the image, good name and reputation the country has carried around in the recent past.