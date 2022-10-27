CHAKWERA TELLS MALAWIANS TO BE PATIENT… Admits failing Malawians

CHAKWERA: Admits Malawians are suffering

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has publicly admitted that under his leadership, Malawians are suffering.

He made the remarks on Friday at Mzuzu Shoprite Roundabout when he briefly addressed people on his arrival in the city.

Addressing people who gathered at the venue, President Chakwera swallowed his pride by admitting under his watch Malawians are going through tough times due to high cost of living among others. He then called upon Malawians to be patient.

“I am aware that economically things are tough, I want to assure you that we are doing everything possible to find solutions in the soonest possible time.

“I must encourage you to be patient with government, it may seem as if we are not doing anything, but we are solving the challenges one at a time,” said Chakwera, who promised a safe haven during his campaign.

On his remarks, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Chairman for North, Joseph Chavula said people are patiently waiting to see government take action to resolve their challenges