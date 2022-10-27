Cultural festivals, a means to achieve national unity- Chakwera

By Rose Cross Mahorya

Chakwera speaking to the Gathering at Katoto Round About in Mzuzu- Photo by Gracian Jeke-Mana

Mzuzu, Mana: President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has asked leaders in northern region not to miss out on an opportunity to propagate unity and tolerance among people of different cultural backgrounds in the country.

Speaking at Mzuzu Shoprite Roundabout when he briefly addressed people on his arrival in Mzuzu City, he said cultural cerebrations are platforms for leaders to propagate messages of unity and continued peace among Malawians.

Chakwera called on them to join him at the first ever Karonga-Chitipa Heritage Festival over the weekend. He said that he expects to see leaders from different spheres at the festival.

“Cultural gatherings attract people from different walks of life; therefore they create opportunities for the people to learn more about each other’s beliefs and cultural practices for coexistence.

“As a leader of this country, I will continue supporting such cultural initiatives for they promote oneness,” Chakwera said.

The President told the gathering that he was aware of economic hardships that Malawians are going through and that government was doing everything possible to find mitigating measures to address the situation.

“I am aware that economically things are tough, I want to assure you that we are doing everything possible to find solutions in the soonest possible time.

I must encourage you to be patient with government, it may seem as if we are not doing anything, but we are resolving the challenges one at a time,” he said.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Chairman for North, Joseph Chavula assured the President that people are patiently waiting to see government take action to resolve their challenges.