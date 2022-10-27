Time for Demo Organisers to reflect and rework on their strategy…A case of flopped BT Demos

BY GREYSON CHAPITA

The low patronage at the anti Chakwera demonstrations in town today must give the organizers time to reflect and rework on their strategy.

The demos have lost plot, they lack a clear agenda and are being led by characters that have stories hovering their heads to explain to Malawians.

Let me therefore point out how, in my opinion, the HRDC sponsored demos managed to remove Mutharika and send him on his retirement to Mangochi. We can borrow a leaf of them

1) They had a well scripted narrative that made us believe DPP ndiyokuba, yatsankho etc. They had the support of the media, influencers, MCP and UTM. As a result HRDC were always in the news. They had a team of reporters who were following them even at drinking places. They bought the public sphere and it worked to their advantage.

2) HRDC had a face to the demos, Mtambo… He was not alone, he had his other “notorious” buddies. They did things together, planned and plotted. Came up with stories such as kuwakha zipolopolo, a planted bomb near their vehicle etc and it worked. Today, aliyense akangodzuka basi akuti otsogolera ma demo.

2) Because of their association with MCP, they chose Lilongwe as the epicenter of their demos. Unlike the anti Chakwera demos who are failing to turn the Southern Region into a no go zone for the red berets, HRDC made the central region their focal point. The plot started and ended in Lilongwe…. Pano ma demo akungowalowetsa kulikonse, lero uku mmawa uku..

3) They had support from MCP and UTM who were willing to let go of their resources. The Msundwe thugs were being ferried to town on trucks. People would even be drawn from Kasungu. Today DPP guys cannot even give the guys a bottle of water ati akuopa kupezeledwa zifukwa nkumangidwa. Komanso ena angokhala owumila basi.

4) The demonstrators had a clear agenda, regime change. They managed to brand Chakwera and Chilima as alternatives. Today we are saying Chakwera must go, akachoka abwere ndani?

In 2022 who would be listening to Mr Francis Mphepo kuti akuti tiyeni tipite ku nseu tichotse a Chakwera pampando. Akachoka abwere ndani? Achina Mphepo again?

This why we are saying DPP needs to rebrand. Send these other faces away from public eyes, APM like a father ayanjanitse atsogoleri and come back to the people and see the movement that DPP will become.

5) HRDC, MCP and UTM brought most key public institutions to their side. Police, MDF, Judiciary etc, because of their narrative, resources, and everything. They even had the donor community on their side because anali mafana ochita zinthu za smart. They invested in credibility.

I would go on and on and on… But fact still remains, these demos have lost relevance. Lets look for another strategy, otherwise lets just wait for 2025. If DPP will keep promoting its stupidity then MCP idakalipo… The sooner DPP guys make peace with fact the better..

By the way, some these demo organizers are not advancing the DPP agenda, they have their own agenda. Muzazindikila bwino patsogolo…

Ngati ndalemba zosamveka sorry, dzuwa likusongoneza nzeru zanga…