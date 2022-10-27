Anti-Chakwera demos flop…DPP, UDF leaderships sleeping on duty

The much touted anti- Lazarus Chakwera demonstrations have flopped in cities of Blantyre and Zomba despite being endorsed by the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its sister party United Democratic Front (UDF).

The demonstrations against what they call President Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration institutionalized corruption, impunity and incompetency were organized by network of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the banner Action against Impunity.

In both cities, the protesters were out-numbered by police officers, journalists and street kids.

The demonstrations in Blantyre were being led by social media activist Joshua Chisa Mbele and politician Leonard Chimbanga while the Zomba protests were being led by Bon Kalindo.

Meanwhile, Malawians have accused DPP and UDF for failing to mobilize their supporters to be part of demonstration saying the two parties are snoring on duty while “Malawi is burning.”

The leaders for the two parties have also been accused of staying in their “comfort homes” while Malawians are on the streets demonstrating against social-economic ills they are subjected to under Chakwera’s administration.

However, speaking during the demonstrations in Blantyre and Zomba Chisa Mbele and Bon Kalindo said President Chakwera has failed to run the country hence the need for him and his Tonse Alliance administration to step down.

He cited the example of high levels of corruption, theft of public resources, nepotism and high cost of living as a sign that Tonse Alliance administration has failed to govern the country.

Action against Impunity, which is comprises Human Rights Defenders (HRDs), Concerned Citizens, Human Rights and Political Activists, Non- Governmental Organizations, Faith Based Organizations (FBOs), Labour Unions and the University Students, will hold similar demonstrations in Lilongwe tomorrow, on Friday.