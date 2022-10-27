Tseketseke, Gondolosi export viable option for Forex – Warm Heart Herbs

Malawi’s number one trusted source of herbs, the Warm Heart Herbs, says export of their herbal products such as Tseketseke and Gondolosi has the potential to generate the much needed foreign currency in the country.

Founder for Warm Heart Herbs, Joseph Kunjirima, made the sentiments in an exclusive interview with Malawi Voice on Thursday amidst acute shortage of foreign currency in the country which has paralyzed the economy.

According to Kunjirima, there is a high international market demand for herbal products from Warm Heart Herbs products such as Chiswa B, Mauka Cure, Manhood Enlarger, Tseketseke, Mthubulo and Gondolosi.

“Our herbal products have the potential to generate the much needed forex in the country as the demand for the products is high in international markets,” said Kunjirima adding, the herbal products increases sexual libido and cures other diseases such as Asthma and High Blood Pressure.

According to Kunjirima, the herbal products, which have so far won the people’s heart due to its supernatural powers, can be delivered anywhere across the country and abroad upon agreement.

“We are located in Limbe, Blantyre; but we do deliver the products anywhere across the country through courier or any means of your (customers) choice,” said Kunjirima, who also disclosed plans to introduce Warm Heart Herbs kiosks across the country.

Warm Heart Herbs, which is one of the fastest growing and leading herbal companies in the country, started operating in 2013.

For more contact Joseph Kunjirima on +265881721040 (both calls and whatsapp).