Ekari Bar hosts Woza Weekend…Situated near Area 18 bridge

It’s a weekend loaded with fun for those in Lilongwe as Ekari Bar hosts Woza Weekend.

To premier it’s renovation, the bar from Friday to Sunday, patrons will be treated to music, food and other exciting stuff just to make their drinking time enjoyable.

Between Friday and Saturday there will be Dj, music, shisha, raffle draw, drinking competition, food, among others.

And on Sunday, patrons will be treated to acoustic band.

It’s a weekend full of fun no-one should dare to miss.

Ekari bar is a cool place for drinks and has Shisha available. The bar is situated near Area 18 bridge, Senti (formally Senti point). See you there.