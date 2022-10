It seems MCP Government has scores of unsettled battles with human rights activist Sylvester Namiwa. After a failed abduction mission, they now want him to rot in jail.

They have since moved in to revoke his bail.

A court document indicates that a Supt. Oscar Nkhoma has filed an affidavit in support of the state’s application with directive from above.

All concerned parties are scheduled to appear before the Senior Magistrate court in Lilongwe, tomorrow, Friday.