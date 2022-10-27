Bushiri Denies Bankrolling Anti-Chakwera Demos

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has trashed allegations circulating on social media that he is bankrolling Anti-president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance demonstrations.

The billionaire prophet Bushiri trashed the allegations through his spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo describing the rumors as ‘false news’.

According to Nyondo, the false allegations are being spread by some ill-minded people whose intention is to damage Bushiri’s good image.

“I would like to strongly condemn, as blatantly false, some rumors circulating on social media saying Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is among the people financing demonstrations organised by some sections of our society.

They are bad rumors spread by people with nothing but intentions to always put the name of the Prophet in a negative prism,” said Nyondo in a statement posted on his official facebook page.

He further said: “The Prophet earnestly believes that President Lazarus Chakwera’s government is putting on tremendous efforts to ensure that the prevailing economic challenges Malawians are facing are being addressed.’

Such efforts, the Prophet believes, needs to be supported and, as a man of God, he does that every day through prayer and, as a businessperson, through attracting several people to invest in Malawi.”

Nyondo also called upon Malawians to stop dragging Prophet Bushiri into various scandals happening in the country saying the fact that prophet Bushiri doesn’t sue such people should never be an impetus for such unacceptable and illegal behavior.