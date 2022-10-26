By Bashir Al Bashir

Handsome for nothing

If there is a handsome minister in the cabinet then probably it is Sam Kawale after Robin Lowe left, the rest ndi mwamuna amakongola mthumba. This minister, received a lot of hype to become a minister. Sylvester Silvester Ayuba James , before he started representing people to syphon our billions, cried day and night for his appointment.

Just looking at the silence and sleepy Malawi Housing Cooperation I would tell you Sam Kawale is good for nothing.. For one year in office, MHC is failing to move, grow and spread wings further. Last year, under his watch, MCP officials and state House officers shared public land.

His movement to agriculture is ineffective move, budget for 2022-23 was already passed. He won’t, even if he had plans, to execute them outside the budget line. The ministry will be controlled by Lowe’s ghost until time for another budget arises.

Besides, a performing leader, by this year, should have shown what he has achieved. We can’t be talking about future when we are in the third of the fifth year. Akudyanu idyani, akubanu ibani, ogula nyama gulani, Chakwera sakukhalitsa. The man is just a proved incompetent President.