ACB ARRESTS EX-THYOLO DC KATHUMBA FOR ALLEGED ABUSE OF OFFICE

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has confirmed the arrests of former District Commissioner (DC) for Thyolo, Justine Kathumba, who is being accused of abuse of office.

ACB’s Senior Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, confirmed the development in a statement made available to Malawi Voice on Wednesday.

According to Ndala, Kathumba is being accused of selling land belonging to the district council without following procedures.

“Kathumba has been charged with two counts of misuse of public office contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act,” said Ndala in a statement

Meanwhile, according to ACB, the case has been adjourned to 1st December, 2022 for commencement of trial.

