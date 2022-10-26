‘Mr President, firing Robin Lowe not enough’ – Nankhumwa tears Chakwera’s address Apart

Nankhumwa: Mr President, firing Lowe is not enough

Leader of opposition in Parliament Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa says the firing of Robin Lowe as Minister of Agriculture alone will not help to solve problems rocking this year’s Affordable Input Program (AIP) and other social economic-ills in the country.

Dr. Nankhumwa, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, made the sentiments on Wednesday barely hours after President Chakwera fired Lowe and his deputy Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa for messing up AIP and the agriculture sector at large.

According to the workaholic opposition leader Dr. Nankhumwa, Malawians deserve more apart from firing Lowe as agriculture Minister adding that Chakwera’s last evening address left more questions than answers describing it as ‘empty’.

“I had expected the President to take further steps to deal with the technical staff that connived with the former minister in the infamous K750 million AIP scandals.

“I wish to inform the President that firing Honourable Lowe alone would not solve electricity and fuel woes this country is currently facing.

Mr. President, firing Honourable Lowe is not addressing the ADMARC issues; it is not going to bring food and water in our prisons,” said Dr. Nankhumwa

He added: “I wish to remind President Chakwera that a bag of maize, our staple, is selling at K22, 000, and a bag of fertilizer is still at K70, 000, even after firing Honourable Lowe.

“A packet of sugar is now selling at K1, 500 even after firing Honourable Lowe. What about the shortage of essential drugs in our hospitals; the continuing nepotism; and unfair distribution of the national cake?”

In his address Dr. Chakwera indicated that Lowe and his deputy have been fired for among others reasons failure to meet September targets to have the AIP programme rolling in the country and negligence.

Chakwera said out of negligence, the Ministry of Agriculture through Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) engaged a UK based company and paid it USD 750,000 in two installments without following proper procedures including checking the capacity of the company to supply required fertilizer.

He said investigations have concluded that the UK based company does not have capacity to honour the contract, as such the contract was terminated forthwith and a full repayment of the USD 750,000 back to Malawi is in the process.