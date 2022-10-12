Mlaka Maliro set for Davido Lounge Mother’s day mega show

By Hanleck Mkumba

Mlaka Maliro to perform at Davido Lounge in Mangochi as part of Mothers Day celebrations

Mangochi, October 12, Mana. Organizers of Mother’s Day mega show at Davido Lounge at Mangochi Boma have invited Mlaka Maliro and other prominent artists in the music circle to perform at to perform during the day.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency one of the organisers, Paul Subili said this was the opportunity for the people in Mangochi to honour their mothers in style.

“Mother’s Day gives us an opportunity to honour and thank our mothers and this is the reason why we thought of Organizing this event, here in Mangochi,” said Subili,

He therefore urged people in Mangochi to welcome the event and patronise the show in their large numbers with their mothers.

“The show will start at around 7 pm and people will pay K4,000 ,” he said.

In an interview, Mlaka Maliro said he was well prepared for the show and people should come and to enjoy good music.

“What l can promise to my fans in Mangochi is that am going to give them the best performance ever and they will see the Mlaka which they have never seen before and expected,” he added.

The show comes just after the legendary gospel musician Mlaka Maliro released a new song titled ‘Number One’ which features Piksy and it is enjoying a lot of airplays on Malawi’s radio stations.

Apart from Mlaka, Giddes Chalamanda, Coss Chiwalo and Alleluya Band will also perfume at Davido Lounge.

On October 14, Lulu and Kell Kay will perform at Octagon Tower at Namiasi along Mangochi Boma- Monkey bay road on a pre-Mother’s Day show, Octagon Tower, Manager, Stern Luwani disclosed.

He said was looking forward to fun seeking people to patronise the dance in honour of mothers.