Fashion Pallet set for 2022 show

By Temwa Malire

Lilongwe, October 12, Mana: Fashion Pallet has articulated its gratification in arrangements for this year’s fashion show to be held on November 5, 2022 at Simama Hotel in Lilongwe.

The preparations are still underway and the event which intends to create a platform for local creative’s to exhibit their creativity and turn art from a hobby to career.

The use it as a tool that can contribute to the social economic growth of the nation through arts and culture exports, likewise aspire to present a comprehensive designation of the factual international lifestyle of the “Modern Malawi”.

Founder for Pallet Fashion Brand who is Organizer for the event, Nelson Mang’anda has urged a lot of young people to be part of this event, as the main serving course is to inspire the youth.

“We wanted to go with people who inspire others and the youth so our guest, Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliyati, Kelvin Before Gumbi (KBG), Founder of Nyali MuziK and Deborah Chiwengo Miss UNIMA 2022,” he said.

Mang’anda said this year’s event would have 10 Fashion Designers on board Showcasing their art inclusive D Kwacha Creations, Infinity Art Designs, Ellie Designs, Virginia James Designs, FAZ Designs, VUSTY, Nishee Fashions, Nangwi Designs and Ovie Designs, with the intent of having youth in fashion industry for a better Malawi.

“We are going to have a Red carpet, an event where the finest local and international models, celebrities, fashion designers, beauticians, traders and fashion enthusiasts converge to define Malawian identity,” he added

The event which is being sponsored by Home sphere Advertising, Mbela Solutions and KM Financial Consultants will be rejuvenated by “Tunduma” hit maker Provoice as the leading artist.