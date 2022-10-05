Malawians assured of great deals from the UNGA trip

By Tiyanjane Mambucha

Lilongwe, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has said Malawians would benefit greatly from investment plans that have been laid across many sectors through the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) trip.

He said this on Tuesday at Kamuzu International Airport on his arrival from United States of America (USA) where he attended the 77th UNGA.

The President said that the UNGA trip has been of great importance to the country and Malawians should expect more partnerships through many side meetings of UNGA he attended.

“This trip has been of great beneficial to Malawians , because of some of the UNGA side-lines meetings I had with various groups and investors that are willing to invest across many sectors like education, health, sports, agriculture and energy,” Chakwera said.

He said he had bilateral talks with the US government in Washington DC, on infrastructure development programs, and the World Bank on the US$ 1.5 billion s that was to be put to meet the many needs Malawi has.

“The signing of the contract on the infrastructure development programmes is a done deal now. However, I had a chance to speak with the World Bank on the US$ 1.5 billion which I believe will be invested with regard to many needs the country has,” Chakwera added.

The President had a stopover at United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday said the Royal Family, His Highness Sheikh, Muhammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has assured him that in two weeks’ time they would help address the electricity and the fuel issues the country is facing.

Speaking later when the President addressed a gathering at the airport, Malawi Congress Party (MCP), General Secretary, who is also Minister of Natural Resources, Eisenhower Mkaka refuted sentiments circulating on different media platforms on the President’s huge entourage in USA saying he travelled with not less than 50 delegates.

This was Dr. Chakwera’s first time to attend the UNGA physically.