MCP will not make it in 2025 unless they employ some witchcraft-Mneneri Joshua Prophecies  

Joshua Chisa Mbele writes

MCP internal Strife

I don’t know how to advise you guys.

(a) You are not performing as expected but full of nonsense. Infighting. Jealousies.

(b) You hate those trying their best mukuti afuna akhale ndani.

(c) Enanu you are simply there because you are the ones that were part of the team that approached Chakwera to join main politics other than that you are wasting our time.

(d) Mukhalira Katangale. You have actually destroyed the organization.

Here is my naked warning:

MCP will not make it in 2025 unless you employ some witchcraft.

When you get booted out, that’s the end of MCP. Nobody will ever give you a chance again. Anthu a chibwana. A dyera. Osayamika komanso a bodza.

