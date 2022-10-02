MCP Councillors team-up against MALGA for taking injunction against DCs transfers

MCP councilors captured at the briefing

A verbal war has ensued between Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) and some councillors over government decision to transfer some District Commissioners.

Over Twenty Ward Councilors on Thursday accused their mother body, MALGA for going against government’s decision to transfer the DCs.

The Ward Councilors from the ruling MCP have also condemned their mother body MALGA for holding a press briefing without notifying them.

According to the Councillors, MALGA has taken wrong decision fighting government over the DCs Transfers. They said no member of the 462 Councilors were consulted on the decision.

The Councilors have since called for resignation of MALGA President Dave Maunde who is also Mayor of Zomba City.

Some of the people who spoke during the press conference held by the concerned councillors include Lilongwe City Council Mayor Richard Banda, Kasungu City Counci Mayor, Former Lilongwe City Council Mayor Juliana Kaduya, Joseph Nthula from Nkhatabay.

MALGA President, Maunde told journalists in Blantyre on Monday, that the transfers and redeployments of councilors are irregular, Unprocedural, unconstitutional and a clear violation of the principles of devolution.

He said there is no provision in the Constitution or Local Government Act that empowers the Office of the President and Cabinet or any authority even the Minister of Local Government to redeploy a DC or Chief Executive Officer to the Central Government.

MALGA has since obtained an injunction stopping the transfers.