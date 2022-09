Nyasa Big Bullets has crushed Mighty Mukuru Wanderers by 4 goals to nil in the FDH Bank Cup Semifinals played ON Saturday at Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe.

The win simply means Nyasa Bullets will play against their junior team, Nyasa Bullets Reserve, in the FDH CUP finals.

To qualify for the FDH BANK CUP finals, Nyasa Bullets Reserve crushed Extreme FC by 2 goals to 1.