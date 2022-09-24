FULL MATCH REPORT:  Bullets hit 4 past rivals Wanderers to set up final against Reserves

In 1997 Nyasa Big Bullets were booted out of CAF Champions League after losing both home and away in awful continental competition performance.

Upon their return, their next domestic assignment was against rivals Mighty Wanderers and the People’s Team went on to clash the Nomads 5-0 in Press Cup semi-final at Civo Stadium to set up a final against their Reserves then popularly known as Banyamulenge.

Fast forward 25 years later Nyasa Big Bullets have beaten Wanderers 4-0 in 2022 FDH Bank Cup to set up a final against their Reserves.

Just like 25 years ago, the 4-0 routing of the Nomads comes after the People’s Team exit in CAF Champions League where they also lost both home and away to Tanzania giants Simba Sporting Club.

Wanderers were the favourites in this encounter considering their recent form which saw them go unbeaten in the last four matches.

The last time the two sides clashed in TNM Super League second round the Nomads came from behind to force a 3-3 draw in a match many felt Bullets were saved by the bell.

It was anticipated that this semi-final was going to be a tough one but only to turn into a one sided affair as Bullets mercilessly destroyed their rivals who had no shot on target the entire match.

Flames defender Gomezgani Chirwa drew the first blood just 24 minutes into the match after he was set by man of the match Anthony Nfune.

Hassan Kajoke doubled the lead from the spot kick after he was fouled in the box by defender Miracle Gabeya in the 49th minute.

Nfune made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute from a Chirwa’s assist.

Substitute Babatunde Adepoje hammered the last nail in added on time, connecting from a Patrick Mwaungulu pass.

Bullets and their Reserves clash in the final at Kamuzu Stadium on October 8, 2022.-( Story Credit: FAM)