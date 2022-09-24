Nearly 4000 ADMARC Workers to Lose Their Jobs

About 4,000 workers at Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) are at risk of losing their jobs following plans by Tonse Alliance Administration to carry out retrenchment exercise at the country’s grain trader.

ADMARC’s out-going Board Chairperson, Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi, has confirmed the development in an interview with MIJ Online.

He said the retrenchment process that is expected to be undertaken in phases, is part of the restructuring process the institution is undergoing.

Two weeks ago, Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Development Robin Lowe suspended ADMARC operations; including sending home the 4,063 employees at the corporation, informing them not to come back to work.

In one of his recent statements Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa described the retrenchment exercise as political.

“These employees are human beings; mothers, fathers, uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters, with families. Many people depend on them for their livelihood.

Honourable Lowe is not just sending home 4,000 employees; he is actually killing the livelihoods of thousands of other people as well with this one inconsiderate and politically-motivated decision,” said Nankhumwa in a statement

ADMARC was formed in Malawi in 1971 as a Government-owned corporation or parastatal to promote the Malawian economy by increasing.