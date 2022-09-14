Mangochi Man nabbed for robbery, police recover motorcycle

Police in Mangochi District have arrested Black Mjoho, 27, on suspicion that he stabbed and robbed a motorcycle taxi operator in Malindi area in the district.

According to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, on August 8, 2022, the suspect posed as a customer and hired a Kabaza operator lmaan Muhammad, 19, from Mgoza Trading Centre to Mangochi Boma.

“As they were passing Bala area, the suspect produced a sharp object and stabbed the victim on the neck, sending him staggering and falling down while bleeding heavily.

“The suspect fled with the Lufan motorcycle worthy K800,000 before the victim being rushed to St. Martins Hospital by well-wishers.

“After being on the run for some weeks, the suspect over the weekend went back to Mgoza motorcycle taxi stand in order to hire another motorcycle for the same bad intentions,” said Tepani Daudi in a statement on Wednesday.

Fortunately, according to the PRO, the victim recognized him before accomplishing his mission who alerted fellow operators and ganged after him.

He was handed over to the police and led them to Nsanama in Machinga where the stolen motorcycle has been recovered.

Mjoho is expected to appear before court on Thursday, September 15, 2022, to answer a charge of robbery, which is contrary to section 301 of the Penal code.

Mjoho hails from Saidi Village Traditional Authority Saidi in Machinga District.