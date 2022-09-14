Malawi stands to benefit a lot from UNGA

By Lisa Kadango Malango in New York

New York, September 14, Mana: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo said Malawi stands to benefit a lot from United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) being a deliberative organ and policy maker.

She told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday in New York that Malawi leader would hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with other high-level heads of international organisations as well as other World leaders on the side-lines of the UNGA.

“It is a great opportunity to share this platform with notable figures in promoting Malawi in areas of investment as well as consolidating bilateral ties with other countries globally,” Tembo added.

She said the 77th Session of UNGA would provide a unique forum for multilateral discussions and it was timely for Malawi in light of the prevailing social and economic challenges.

President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera is expected to arrive in New York, United States of America to attend the 77th Session of UNGA on Wednesday.

This is the first time for the President to physically attend the World leaders’ forum, which opened on September 13, 2022.

He has been attending the previous meetings virtually since attaining power in 2020.

The President is among the 192 World leaders and will address the UNGA on September 22, 2022.

He will hold more than 40 other engagements during his 15 day stay which include the high-level meetings with world leaders and heads of various international institutions to mobilise over a billion dollars in resources for various sectors in Malawi.

Under this year’s theme: “A watershed moment, transformative solutions to interlocking challenges, the challenges currently being faced by the global world such as inflation, rise of cost of living, climate change, Ukraine and Russia War as well as COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be on top of the agenda.”

The President left the country on September 13, 2022 and had a stopover in Kenya where he attended the inauguration ceremony of new Kenyan President, William Ruto.