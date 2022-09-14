spot_img
21.1 C
New York
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawi Scrambles to Find Solutions for Economic Woes

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Gwengwe: We are working around the clock

The Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe says the government is working round the clock to find a lasting solution to the economic challenges the country is facing.

Gwengwe was speaking during a presser in Lilongwe. He said among other options, that the government is continuing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new Extended Credit Facility.

This comes hot on the heels of media reports that the IMF has closed its doors on Malawi due to high levels of debt that the fund says is unsustainable.

According to Gwengwe, the government is also engaging the country’s various creditors for a sound debt retirement plan.

IMF staff had been due in the southern African nation this week for talks on a four-year Extended Credit Facility.

Two years ago, President Lazarus Chakwera canceled an IMF program agreed by his predecessor to better align it with the country’s development strategy.

Malawi needs IMF funding to help alleviate a foreign-exchange shortage that’s spawned a fuel crisis in the impoverished nation.

The paucity of foreign currency forced the central bank to devalue the kwacha by 25% in May. Inflation has surged to 24.6%, from 11.5% at the start of the year.

Previous article‘Hard Core’ Criminals Sentenced for Stealing Items Worth MK 10 Million in Blantyre
Next articleMEC for Reformed Electoral Laws
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc