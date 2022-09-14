‘Hard Core’ Criminals Sentenced for Stealing Items Worth MK 10 Million in Blantyre

Senior Resident Magistrate Elijah Blackboard Dazilikwiza Pachalo Daniels has sent five hard-core criminals to prison for stealing assorted items equivalent to MK 10 Million at Namiwawa in Blantyre.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Peter Mchiza, has since identified the convicted hard-core criminals as Patrick John Black, Frank Mikaya, Peter Mussa Banda, Nenani Kampala, and Yoweli Nowa.

The Court through state prosecutor Inspector John Chigundo heard that the convicts were among the criminals who broke into a certain house in Namiwawa and injured members of the house before stealing various properties worthy K10 Million.

In submission, prosecutor Chigundo prayed for a stiffer punishment, citing that the convicts’ behavior dwindles development at both family and national levels.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Blackboard Dazilikwiza Pachalo Daniels concurred with the state and expressed his concern over the five’s behavior.

He, therefore, sentenced Banda, Kampala and Nowa to 14 years each, Black to 15 years while Mikaya to 16 years imprisonment with hard labour.